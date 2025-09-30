Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.16 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.08 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 1.75 cents at $3.07 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $10.01 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.63 cent at $2.32 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle gained 5.87 cents at $3.62 a pound. Oct. hogs fell by 1.15 cents at $1.00 a pound.

