Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 0.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 0.5 cent at $4.25 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 1.75 cents at $5.26 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 2 cents at $3.12 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was unchanged at $10.12 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was down 1.67 cents at $2.32 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was off 5.6 cents at $3.54 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.65 cent at $1.00 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.