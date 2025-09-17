Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 0.5 cent at $4.30 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.34 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 1 cents at $3.20 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 1.25 cents at $10.51 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 0.85 cent at $2.33 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was down 1.37 cents at $3.53 a pound. Oct. hogs was unchanged at $.97 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.