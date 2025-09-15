Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.24 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 0.5 cent at $5.25 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 3 cents at $3.18 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 0.5 cent at $10.43 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 3.65 cents at $2.35 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 6.63 cents at $3.55 a pound. Oct. hogs was down 0.18 cent at $.98 a pound.

