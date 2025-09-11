Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 0.5 cent at $4.17 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 1.75 cents at $5.13 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 1.5 cents at $3.19 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 6.75 cents at $10.32 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 0.2 cent at $2.31 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was down 0.27 cent at $3.50 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 0.2 cent at $.97 a pound.

