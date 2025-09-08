Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 1.75 cents at $4.16 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 2.25 cents at $5.21 a bushel. Dec. oats was unchanged at $3.24 a bushel. Nov. soybeans gained 1.75 cents at $10.29 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was down 0.1 cent at $2.36 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 0.6 cent at $3.58 a pound. Oct. hogs rose by 0.25 cent at $.96 a pound.

