Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 0.5 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 0.5 cent at $4.18 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 1.5 cents at $5.19 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 1.75 cents at $3.23 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was unchanged at $10.27 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell by 1.3 cents at $2.36 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was off 1.87 cents at $3.58 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 1.1 cents at $.96 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.