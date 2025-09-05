Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 1.5 cents at $4.21 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 1 cent at $5.21 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 2 cents at $3.22 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was unchanged at $10.33 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.32 cent at $2.37 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 0.7 cent at $3.60 a pound. Oct. hogs was unchanged at $.95 a pound.

