Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 0.5 cent at $4.21 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.20 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 4.25 cents at $3.23 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $10.33 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell by 0.03 cent at $2.37 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle fell by 2.1 cents at $3.59 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 0.85 cent at $.95 a pound.

