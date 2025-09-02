Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.23 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 0.25 cent at $5.29 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 5.75 cents at $3.31 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was unchanged at $10.40 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 0.08 cent at $2.40 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle lost 0.6 cent at $3.63 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 0.3 cent at $.95 a pound.

