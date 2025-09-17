Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.27 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 0.5 cent at $5.29 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 0.75 cent at $3.21 a bushel. Nov. soybeans gained 0.25 cent at $10.44 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell by 1.12 cents at $2.31 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was down 3.03 cents at $3.50 a pound. Oct. hogs was down 0.03 cent at $.97 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.