Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.28 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 3.25 cents at $5.22 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 0.75 cent at $3.19 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $10.45 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 2.23 cents at $2.30 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle lost 6.75 cents at $3.46 a pound. Oct. hogs lost 1.2 cents at $.97 a pound.

