Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.18 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 0.25 cent at $5.22 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 0.5 cent at $3.29 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was up 0.5 cent at $10.32 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 1.23 cents at $2.38 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was down 1.95 cents at $3.61 a pound. Oct. hogs fell by 1.72 cents at $.94 a pound.

