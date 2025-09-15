Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 4 cents at $4.26 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 1.5 cents at $5.25 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 1 cents at $3.21 a bushel. Nov. soybeans gained 0.5 cent at $10.47 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 1 cent at $2.31 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle gained 2.25 cents at $3.48 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.63 cent at $.98 a pound.

