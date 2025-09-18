Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 0.75 cent at $4.26 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 1.75 cents at $5.30 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 2 cents at $3.23 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was off 2.75 cents at $10.41 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.75 cent at $2.32 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was up 1 cents at $3.50 a pound. Oct. hogs was unchanged at $.97 a pound.

