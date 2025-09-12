Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 1.25 cents at $4.21 a bushel. Dec. wheat was off 3 cents at $5.18 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 2 cents at $3.20 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 1.25 cents at $10.32 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 0.15 cent at $2.32 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was unchanged at $3.52 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 0.1 cent at $.98 a pound.

