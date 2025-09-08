Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.21…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.21 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 0.5 cent at $5.24 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 0.75 cent at $3.23 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was unchanged at $10.34 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was down 0.13 cent at $2.36 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was up 0.23 cent at $3.59 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.08 cent at $.95 a pound.

