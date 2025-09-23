Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.26 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.21 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 1.25 cents at $3.09 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was unchanged at $10.12 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 1.48 cents at $2.36 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle lost 0.48 cent at $3.62 a pound. Oct. hogs rose by 1.12 cents at $1.00 a pound.

