Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 1.5 cents at $4.25 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 0.25 cent at $5.24 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 1 cent at $3.21 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was up 3 cents at $10.40 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.32 cent at $2.33 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle fell by 0.13 cent at $3.52 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.48 cent at $.98 a pound.

