Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 0.25 cent at $4.20 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 0.25 cent at $5.21 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 0.25 cent at $3.21 a bushel. Nov. soybeans fell by 1.75 cents at $10.29 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 1.1 cents at $2.29 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was off 2.92 cents at $3.47 a pound. Oct. hogs was down 0.28 cent at $.96 a pound.

