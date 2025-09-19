Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.24…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.24 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.22 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 0.5 cent at $3.21 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $10.26 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 0.75 cent at $2.33 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle gained 2.57 cents at $3.54 a pound. Oct. hogs rose by 0.02 cent at $.98 a pound.

