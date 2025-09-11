Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.20…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.20 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.21 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 1 cent at $3.19 a bushel. Nov. soybeans lost 0.25 cent at $10.34 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 1.05 cents at $2.32 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 2.48 cents at $3.53 a pound. Oct. hogs rose by 1.15 cents at $.98 a pound.

