Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 1.25 cents at $4.25 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 4.75 cents at $5.22 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 0.5 cent at $3.12 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was off 0.5 cent at $10.12 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 0.7 cent at $2.31 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was off 1.1 cents at $3.53 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 1 cents at $1.01 a pound.

