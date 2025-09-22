Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 3.5 cents at $4.21 a bushel. Dec. wheat was off 5 cents at $5.17 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 0.25 cent at $3.21 a bushel. Nov. soybeans fell by 14.75 cents at $10.11 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.6 cent at $2.34 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 0.15 cent at $3.54 a pound. Oct. hogs was unchanged at $.98 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.