Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 2.75 cents at $4.20 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 0.75 cent at $5.28 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 1.25 cents at $3.29 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was off 3 cents at $10.38 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was down 0.1 cent at $2.39 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle lost 0.45 cent at $3.63 a pound. Oct. hogs was unchanged at $.96 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.