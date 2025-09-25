Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 2.75 cents at $4.27 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 5 cents at $5.25 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 1.75 cents at $3.10 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was up 6.75 cents at $10.16 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 0.35 cent at $2.34 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was down 0.42 cent at $3.59 a pound. Oct. hogs rose by 0.05 cent at $.99 a pound.

