Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.26 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 3 cents at $5.24 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 1.25 cents at $3.10 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was up 6 cents at $10.18 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 0.1 cent at $2.35 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was up 0.32 cent at $3.62 a pound. Oct. hogs was down 0.08 cent at $1.00 a pound.

