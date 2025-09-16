Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 3.5 cents at $4.27 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 4.75 cents at $5.30 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 1 cent at $3.19 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was up 6.25 cents at $10.49 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell by 0.32 cent at $2.34 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle gained 0.3 cent at $3.55 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 0.32 cent at $.98 a pound.

