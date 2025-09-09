Live Radio
Home » Latest News » GameStop: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

September 9, 2025, 4:12 PM

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GameStop Corp. (GME) on Tuesday reported earnings of $168.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 25 cents per share.

The video game retailer posted revenue of $972.2 million in the period.

