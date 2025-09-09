FuelCell Energy: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $91.7 million…

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $91.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $3.78 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 95 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.59 per share.

The fuel cell power plant maker posted revenue of $46.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.9 million.

