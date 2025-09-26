PREP FOOTBALL= Alexandria City 23, C. G. Woodson 21 Amherst County 24, Brookville 21, OT Appomattox 62, Dan River 14…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexandria City 23, C. G. Woodson 21

Amherst County 24, Brookville 21, OT

Appomattox 62, Dan River 14

Atlantic Shores Christian 50, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 22

Bassett 28, Mecklenburg County 16

Bath County 42, Hancock, Md. 0

Battlefield 40, Independence 7

Bayside 48, Landstown 33

Benedictine 35, St. Christopher’s 21

Brunswick 25, Surry County 0

Buckingham County 48, Prince Edward County 6

Caroline 34, Chancellor 14

Centreville 35, Washington-Liberty 28

Chilhowie 36, Northwood 0

Colonial Forge 27, North Stafford 26

Craig County 35, Twin Springs 28

Denbigh 35, Heritage 0

Dinwiddie 36, Matoaca 0

E.C. Glass 47, Liberty 16

Eastside 40, Bland County 0

Floyd County 42, Fort Chiswell 0

Fort Defiance 24, Buffalo Gap 0

Frank Cox 24, Kellam 7

GW-Danville 34, Lord Botetourt 31

Gainesville 57, Osbourn Park 14

Gate City 47, David Crockett, Tenn. 6

George Wythe 33, Rural Retreat 32

Giles 43, Tazewell 13

Glen Allen 47, Hampton 13

Glenvar 42, Martinsville 0

Green Run 28, Kempsville 17

Gretna 60, William Campbell 14

Halifax County 27, Tunstall 6

Happy Valley, Tenn. 48, Thomas Walker 6

Hayfield 15, Edison 6

Heritage (Lynchburg) 55, Rustburg 9

Heritage 27, Broad Run 19

Hickory 37, Great Bridge 14

Holston 41, Hurley 0

Honaker 66, Grundy 16

Indian River 59, Grassfield 16

James Madison 42, George C. Marshall 6

James Monroe, W.Va. 38, Narrows 8

Jamestown 18, Bruton 12

Lake Taylor 63, Granby 41

Langley 31, Chantilly 14

Lebanon 42, Richlands 21

Liberty Christian 22, Jefferson Forest 19

Lloyd Bird 49, Richmond Arts 26

Loudoun County 42, Tuscarora 14

Loudoun Valley 51, Potomac Falls 6

Luray 48, Parry McCluer High School 8

Magna Vista 28, Staunton River 13

Maury 77, Churchland 6

Millbrook 14, Kettle Run 7

Monacan 29, Powhatan 26

Mount Vernon 59, John R. Lewis 0

Nansemond-Suffolk 47, Hargrave Military 12

New Kent 28, Smithfield 27

Norfolk Academy 49, Fork Union Prep 12

North Cross 68, Blue Ridge School 6

North Hagerstown, Md. 18, Woodstock Central 7

Norview 19, Manor High School 12

Nottoway 26, Amelia County 0

Ocean Lakes 64, Princess Anne 7

Oscar Smith 42, King’s Fork High School 14

Page County 44, Stonewall Jackson 16

Park View-Sterling 12, Annandale 11

Patrick Henry 55, Hidden Valley 0

Patrick Henry 61, John Battle 38

Patriot 62, Unity Reed 0

Poquoson 10, Lafayette 7, OT

Princeton, W.Va. 33, Graham 14

Radford 38, James River 22

Randolph-Macon Academy 50, Fishburne Military 8

Ridgeview 47, Lee High 3

Riverbend 21, Brooke Point 7

Rye Cove 60, Castlewood 0

Salem 18, Blacksburg 16

Salem-Va. Beach 42, First Colonial 0

Southampton Academy 56, Greenbrier Christian 32

Spotswood 22, William Monroe 7

Spotsylvania 38, Culpeper 33

Stafford 21, Mountain View 7

Stone Bridge 38, Woodgrove 0

Strasburg 49, Turner Ashby 14

Stuarts Draft 52, Rockbridge County 14

TJHS 61, Booker T. Washington 0

Tabb 49, Grafton 6

Tennessee, Tenn. 43, Abingdon 7

The St. James 43, Good Counsel, Md. 7

Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 44, Twin Valley 8

Union 47, Central Wise 0

Varina 62, Henrico 0

Wilson Memorial 14, Riverheads 0

Windsor 14, Franklin 6

Woodberry Forest 16, Georgetown Prep, Md. 10

Woodbridge 56, C.D. Hylton 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grayson County vs. Virginia, ppd. to Sep 29th.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

