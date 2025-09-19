PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexandria City 71, John R. Lewis 0
Alleghany 22, Staunton 21
Amelia County 41, Nandua 10
Auburn 54, Castlewood 16
Bassett 44, William Byrd 35
Bath County 53, Tygarts Valley, W.Va. 22
Battlefield 35, Gar-Field 14
Bayside 34, Salem-Va. Beach 21
Bethel 54, Denbigh 15
Briar Woods 20, Herndon 10
Brooke Point 20, Spotsylvania 19
Brookville 42, Rustburg 7
Buckingham County 49, Appomattox 22
Caroline 35, King William 9
Carroll County 48, Fort Chiswell 0
Cave Spring 37, Tunstall 8
Centreville 51, Mount Vernon 47
Churchland 65, Henrico 0
Colgan 41, Broad Run 23
Colonial Forge 42, Oakton 14
Craig County 56, Mount View, W.Va. 8
Dan River 28, Martinsville 22
Deep Creek 41, Hickory 24
Dinwiddie 42, Salem 0
Eastside 28, Chilhowie 14
Fairfax 25, Chantilly 15
Falls Church 44, Annandale 32
Floyd County 42, Grayson County 24
Forest Park 29, Gainesville 13
Freedom-South Riding 51, Riverside 11
Gate City 41, Marion 13
George Wythe 48, Patrick Henry 7
Giles 38, Narrows 8
Glenvar 28, Northside 7
Green Run 20, Frank Cox 7
Gretna 35, Halifax County 20
Grundy 44, Twin Valley 8
Heritage (Lynchburg) 49, E.C. Glass 6
Highland Springs 35, South County 14
Honaker 49, Holston 22
Huguenot 56, Cosby 0
I. C. Norcom High School 38, Manor High School 8
James Madison 49, Hayfield 0
James River 50, Hidden Valley 0
Jefferson Forest 43, Liberty 8
John Battle 31, Central Wise 27
John Champe 41, Stafford 34
Kellam 28, Ocean Lakes 21
King’s Fork High School 56, Great Bridge 14
Landstown 53, Princess Anne 6
Lebanon 64, Rural Retreat 26
Liberty Christian 50, Amherst County 14
Lord Botetourt 42, Christiansburg 7
Loudoun Valley 56, Dominion 6
Louisa 41, Matoaca 27
Luray 51, Rock Ridge 14
Madison County 14, William Monroe 13
Magna Vista 42, Franklin County 21
Manchester 54, Clover Hill 0
Massaponax 41, Chancellor 0
Meadowbrook 23, Deep Run 14
Montcalm, W.Va. 26, Eastern Montgomery 12
Mountain View 51, Freedom-Woodbridge 6
Nansemond River 40, Western Branch 6
North Cross 53, Atlantic Shores Christian 12
Northumberland 56, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 7
Northwood 42, Bland County 14
Norview 20, Granby 7
Osbourn 26, Potomac 22
Parry McCluer High School 37, Stonewall Jackson 6
Patrick County 47, Chatham 0
Patrick Henry 14, William Fleming 2
Poquoson 45, Grafton 10
Potomac Falls 26, Lightridge 20
Quince Orchard, Md. 20, Stone Bridge 0
Radford 2, Galax 0
Randolph-Henry 47, William Campbell 6
Richlands 48, Abingdon 24
Riverheads 29, Buffalo Gap 15
Rocktown 42, Charlottesville 20
Rye Cove 41, Thomas Walker 0
Sherando 49, James Wood 20
Smithfield 32, Warhill 29
Snow Hill, Md. 35, Arcadia 14
St. Christopher’s 17, Norfolk Academy 10
Staunton River 42, Pulaski County 21
Strasburg 37, Moorefield, W.Va. 6
Stuarts Draft 24, Fort Defiance 0
Sussex Central 62, Colonial Beach 0
TJHS 35, Hopewell 20
Tallwood 20, First Colonial 17
Tennessee, Tenn. 43, Virginia 7
Thomas Dale 14, Glen Allen 8
Turner Ashby 28, Wilson Memorial 7
Twin Springs 55, J.I. Burton 13
Union 49, Tazewell 7
Warwick 61, Heritage 0
Washington-Liberty 14, Westfield 13
Waynesboro 28, Rockbridge County 21
Western Albemarle 40, Monticello 3
Woodgrove 39, Tuscarora 20
York 34, Gloucester 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
