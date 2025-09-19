PREP FOOTBALL= Alexandria City 71, John R. Lewis 0 Alleghany 22, Staunton 21 Amelia County 41, Nandua 10 Auburn 54,…

Alexandria City 71, John R. Lewis 0

Alleghany 22, Staunton 21

Amelia County 41, Nandua 10

Auburn 54, Castlewood 16

Bassett 44, William Byrd 35

Bath County 53, Tygarts Valley, W.Va. 22

Battlefield 35, Gar-Field 14

Bayside 34, Salem-Va. Beach 21

Bethel 54, Denbigh 15

Briar Woods 20, Herndon 10

Brooke Point 20, Spotsylvania 19

Brookville 42, Rustburg 7

Buckingham County 49, Appomattox 22

Caroline 35, King William 9

Carroll County 48, Fort Chiswell 0

Cave Spring 37, Tunstall 8

Centreville 51, Mount Vernon 47

Churchland 65, Henrico 0

Colgan 41, Broad Run 23

Colonial Forge 42, Oakton 14

Craig County 56, Mount View, W.Va. 8

Dan River 28, Martinsville 22

Deep Creek 41, Hickory 24

Dinwiddie 42, Salem 0

Eastside 28, Chilhowie 14

Fairfax 25, Chantilly 15

Falls Church 44, Annandale 32

Floyd County 42, Grayson County 24

Forest Park 29, Gainesville 13

Freedom-South Riding 51, Riverside 11

Gate City 41, Marion 13

George Wythe 48, Patrick Henry 7

Giles 38, Narrows 8

Glenvar 28, Northside 7

Green Run 20, Frank Cox 7

Gretna 35, Halifax County 20

Grundy 44, Twin Valley 8

Heritage (Lynchburg) 49, E.C. Glass 6

Highland Springs 35, South County 14

Honaker 49, Holston 22

Huguenot 56, Cosby 0

I. C. Norcom High School 38, Manor High School 8

James Madison 49, Hayfield 0

James River 50, Hidden Valley 0

Jefferson Forest 43, Liberty 8

John Battle 31, Central Wise 27

John Champe 41, Stafford 34

Kellam 28, Ocean Lakes 21

King’s Fork High School 56, Great Bridge 14

Landstown 53, Princess Anne 6

Lebanon 64, Rural Retreat 26

Liberty Christian 50, Amherst County 14

Lord Botetourt 42, Christiansburg 7

Loudoun Valley 56, Dominion 6

Louisa 41, Matoaca 27

Luray 51, Rock Ridge 14

Madison County 14, William Monroe 13

Magna Vista 42, Franklin County 21

Manchester 54, Clover Hill 0

Massaponax 41, Chancellor 0

Meadowbrook 23, Deep Run 14

Montcalm, W.Va. 26, Eastern Montgomery 12

Mountain View 51, Freedom-Woodbridge 6

Nansemond River 40, Western Branch 6

North Cross 53, Atlantic Shores Christian 12

Northumberland 56, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 7

Northwood 42, Bland County 14

Norview 20, Granby 7

Osbourn 26, Potomac 22

Parry McCluer High School 37, Stonewall Jackson 6

Patrick County 47, Chatham 0

Patrick Henry 14, William Fleming 2

Poquoson 45, Grafton 10

Potomac Falls 26, Lightridge 20

Quince Orchard, Md. 20, Stone Bridge 0

Radford 2, Galax 0

Randolph-Henry 47, William Campbell 6

Richlands 48, Abingdon 24

Riverheads 29, Buffalo Gap 15

Rocktown 42, Charlottesville 20

Rye Cove 41, Thomas Walker 0

Sherando 49, James Wood 20

Smithfield 32, Warhill 29

Snow Hill, Md. 35, Arcadia 14

St. Christopher’s 17, Norfolk Academy 10

Staunton River 42, Pulaski County 21

Strasburg 37, Moorefield, W.Va. 6

Stuarts Draft 24, Fort Defiance 0

Sussex Central 62, Colonial Beach 0

TJHS 35, Hopewell 20

Tallwood 20, First Colonial 17

Tennessee, Tenn. 43, Virginia 7

Thomas Dale 14, Glen Allen 8

Turner Ashby 28, Wilson Memorial 7

Twin Springs 55, J.I. Burton 13

Union 49, Tazewell 7

Warwick 61, Heritage 0

Washington-Liberty 14, Westfield 13

Waynesboro 28, Rockbridge County 21

Western Albemarle 40, Monticello 3

Woodgrove 39, Tuscarora 20

York 34, Gloucester 0

