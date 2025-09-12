PREP FOOTBALL= Alleghany 36, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 26 Amherst County 19, Mecklenburg County 0 Atlee 23, Mills Godwin 21 Auburn…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alleghany 36, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 26

Amherst County 19, Mecklenburg County 0

Atlee 23, Mills Godwin 21

Auburn 29, Fort Chiswell 13

Bassett 52, Dan River 14

Battlefield 20, South Lakes 16

Bland County 42, Twin Valley 28

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 40, Greenbrier Christian 22

Brooke Point 49, Potomac 18

Brookville 49, Halifax County 0

Buckingham County 55, William Campbell 0

Carroll County 71, Galax 0

Catoctin, Md. 20, Clarke County 0

Centreville 38, Yorktown 14

Chantilly 18, Herndon 6

Charlottesville 48, John Marshall 6

Chatham 26, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 19

Chilhowie 27, Narrows 0

Churchland 47, Granby 18

Colgan 64, Unity Reed 8

Collegiate-Richmond 33, Nansemond-Suffolk 0

Colonial Forge 47, Gainesville 14

Cosby 58, Richmond Arts 0

Dinwiddie 28, Highland Springs 21

Eastside 36, Rural Retreat 35

Essex 38, King William 13

Floyd County 32, Blacksburg 20

Fluvanna 35, Chancellor 34

Frank Cox 48, First Colonial 7

GW-Danville 17, E.C. Glass 13

Gate City 28, Abingdon 17

Giles 52, Grundy 6

Glenvar 49, Cave Spring 3

Grayson County 45, Tazewell 3

Green Run 74, Princess Anne 0

Gretna 38, Tunstall 12

Hampton 60, Menchville 7

Hanover 7, Douglas Freeman 0

Heritage (Lynchburg) 42, Appomattox 14

James Madison 28, West Springfield 17

James River 35, Parry McCluer High School 7

James Wood 24, Culpeper 6

Jefferson Forest 42, Mount Airy, N.C. 7

Kempsville 37, Bayside 20

Kettle Run 36, Skyline 0

King’s Fork High School 34, Deep Creek 0

Lafayette 35, New Kent 8

Lake Braddock 28, Forest Park 22

Lake Taylor 39, Deep Run 7

Lebanon 53, Marion 22

Lightridge 27, Broad Run 15

Lloyd Bird 46, Monacan 6

Lord Botetourt 49, Altavista 21

Loudoun County 28, Millbrook 21

Loudoun Valley 35, Heritage 0

Lynn Camp, Ky. 34, Thomas Walker 14

Magna Vista 41, Rustburg 13

Manor High School 56, Lakeland 6

Massaponax 30, James Monroe 20

Maury 38, Bishop McNamara, Md. 35, 3OT

Meridian 52, Annandale 20

Monticello 16, Rocktown 7

Mount Vernon 53, Freedom-Woodbridge 0

Nansemond River 61, Grassfield 0

Norfolk Academy 41, Atlantic Shores Christian 12

North Stafford 40, Gar-Field 7

Northwood 32, Eastern Montgomery 22

Norview 26, Woodside 6

Oakton 27, C. G. Woodson 3

Park View-Sterling 33, Manassas Park 13

Patrick County 55, North Stokes, N.C. 7

Patrick Henry 15, J.I. Burton 8

Patrick Henry 36, Franklin County 14

Patriot 42, Mountain View 7

Phoebus 49, Denbigh 7

Poquoson 21, Tabb 10

Richlands 42, Lee High 14

Ridgeview 48, Central Wise 14

River View, W.Va. 42, Hurley 16

Riverside 35, Dominion 0

Rye Cove 48, Honaker 28

Smithfield 42, Bruton 0

Snow Hill, Md. 8, Nandua 0

Southampton 30, Petersburg 20

St. Annes-Belfield 51, Fork Union Prep 22

St. Christopher’s 17, Bullis, Md. 0

Stafford 51, Osbourn Park 0

Staunton 14, Rockbridge County 7

Staunton River 41, Liberty 20

Stone Bridge 35, John Champe 7

Strasburg 41, Warren County 18

Stuarts Draft 29, Riverheads 13

Sussex Central def. Mathews, forfeit

TJHS 44, Amelia County 0

Tallwood 25, Ocean Lakes 7

Tuscarora 13, Potomac Falls 6

Twin Springs 51, Pineville, Ky. 14

Virginia 40, George Wythe 10

Wakefield 34, John R. Lewis 20

Warhill 56, Jamestown 16

Western Branch 30, Hickory 13

Westfield 24, Langley 6

William Byrd 38, Christiansburg 0

William Fleming 34, Salem 13

Wilson Memorial 35, Buffalo Gap 18

Woodbridge 34, Dunbar, D.C. 0

Woodgrove 48, Eastern View 27

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.