PREP FOOTBALL=
Alleghany 36, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 26
Amherst County 19, Mecklenburg County 0
Atlee 23, Mills Godwin 21
Auburn 29, Fort Chiswell 13
Bassett 52, Dan River 14
Battlefield 20, South Lakes 16
Bland County 42, Twin Valley 28
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 40, Greenbrier Christian 22
Brooke Point 49, Potomac 18
Brookville 49, Halifax County 0
Buckingham County 55, William Campbell 0
Carroll County 71, Galax 0
Catoctin, Md. 20, Clarke County 0
Centreville 38, Yorktown 14
Chantilly 18, Herndon 6
Charlottesville 48, John Marshall 6
Chatham 26, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 19
Chilhowie 27, Narrows 0
Churchland 47, Granby 18
Colgan 64, Unity Reed 8
Collegiate-Richmond 33, Nansemond-Suffolk 0
Colonial Forge 47, Gainesville 14
Cosby 58, Richmond Arts 0
Dinwiddie 28, Highland Springs 21
Eastside 36, Rural Retreat 35
Essex 38, King William 13
Floyd County 32, Blacksburg 20
Fluvanna 35, Chancellor 34
Frank Cox 48, First Colonial 7
GW-Danville 17, E.C. Glass 13
Gate City 28, Abingdon 17
Giles 52, Grundy 6
Glenvar 49, Cave Spring 3
Grayson County 45, Tazewell 3
Green Run 74, Princess Anne 0
Gretna 38, Tunstall 12
Hampton 60, Menchville 7
Hanover 7, Douglas Freeman 0
Heritage (Lynchburg) 42, Appomattox 14
James Madison 28, West Springfield 17
James River 35, Parry McCluer High School 7
James Wood 24, Culpeper 6
Jefferson Forest 42, Mount Airy, N.C. 7
Kempsville 37, Bayside 20
Kettle Run 36, Skyline 0
King’s Fork High School 34, Deep Creek 0
Lafayette 35, New Kent 8
Lake Braddock 28, Forest Park 22
Lake Taylor 39, Deep Run 7
Lebanon 53, Marion 22
Lightridge 27, Broad Run 15
Lloyd Bird 46, Monacan 6
Lord Botetourt 49, Altavista 21
Loudoun County 28, Millbrook 21
Loudoun Valley 35, Heritage 0
Lynn Camp, Ky. 34, Thomas Walker 14
Magna Vista 41, Rustburg 13
Manor High School 56, Lakeland 6
Massaponax 30, James Monroe 20
Maury 38, Bishop McNamara, Md. 35, 3OT
Meridian 52, Annandale 20
Monticello 16, Rocktown 7
Mount Vernon 53, Freedom-Woodbridge 0
Nansemond River 61, Grassfield 0
Norfolk Academy 41, Atlantic Shores Christian 12
North Stafford 40, Gar-Field 7
Northwood 32, Eastern Montgomery 22
Norview 26, Woodside 6
Oakton 27, C. G. Woodson 3
Park View-Sterling 33, Manassas Park 13
Patrick County 55, North Stokes, N.C. 7
Patrick Henry 15, J.I. Burton 8
Patrick Henry 36, Franklin County 14
Patriot 42, Mountain View 7
Phoebus 49, Denbigh 7
Poquoson 21, Tabb 10
Richlands 42, Lee High 14
Ridgeview 48, Central Wise 14
River View, W.Va. 42, Hurley 16
Riverside 35, Dominion 0
Rye Cove 48, Honaker 28
Smithfield 42, Bruton 0
Snow Hill, Md. 8, Nandua 0
Southampton 30, Petersburg 20
St. Annes-Belfield 51, Fork Union Prep 22
St. Christopher’s 17, Bullis, Md. 0
Stafford 51, Osbourn Park 0
Staunton 14, Rockbridge County 7
Staunton River 41, Liberty 20
Stone Bridge 35, John Champe 7
Strasburg 41, Warren County 18
Stuarts Draft 29, Riverheads 13
Sussex Central def. Mathews, forfeit
TJHS 44, Amelia County 0
Tallwood 25, Ocean Lakes 7
Tuscarora 13, Potomac Falls 6
Twin Springs 51, Pineville, Ky. 14
Virginia 40, George Wythe 10
Wakefield 34, John R. Lewis 20
Warhill 56, Jamestown 16
Western Branch 30, Hickory 13
Westfield 24, Langley 6
William Byrd 38, Christiansburg 0
William Fleming 34, Salem 13
Wilson Memorial 35, Buffalo Gap 18
Woodbridge 34, Dunbar, D.C. 0
Woodgrove 48, Eastern View 27
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
