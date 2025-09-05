PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 28, Christiansburg 9
Alleghany 27, Brookville 26
Altavista 29, Riverheads 25
Annandale 42, Freedom-Woodbridge 6
Appomattox 16, Rustburg 14
Auburn 55, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 32
Battlefield 35, Mountain View 7
Bayside 27, Frank Cox 13
Benedictine 38, Matoaca 0
Blacksburg 36, James River 26
Briar Woods 27, Brentsville 20
Bridgeport, W.Va. 33, Heritage (Lynchburg) 14
Broadway 28, Strasburg 20
Buckingham County 22, Fluvanna 20
Buffalo Gap 50, Bath County 0
C. G. Woodson 32, Edison 0
Central Wise 19, Marion 7
Chantilly 21, West Springfield 17
Chilhowie 35, J.I. Burton 7
Colgan 41, Brooke Point 34
Colonial Forge 32, Patriot 7
Cornelius Hough, N.C. 17, Highland Springs 14
Craig County 56, Bland County 0
Culpeper 15, Eastern View 14, OT
Deep Run 21, Atlee 17
Dinwiddie 55, Granby 6
Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 28, Gate City 20
Eastside 47, Hurley 0
Essex 54, Brunswick 0
Fort Defiance 33, Clarke County 14
Franklin County 31, Salem 21
GW-Danville 28, Amherst County 14
George Wythe 48, Fort Chiswell 10
Giles 34, Radford 21
Glenvar 56, Liberty 0
Graham def. Galax, forfeit
Grayson County 28, Carroll County 14
Green Run 55, Kellam 3
Gretna 48, Bassett 41
Halifax County 29, Dan River 17
Hampton 40, Lake Taylor 34
Hopewell 16, Mecklenburg County 14
James Monroe 35, Charlottesville 0
James River 14, Cosby 9
James Wood 57, Dominion 6
Jefferson Forest 40, Staunton River 7
John Handley 46, Liberty 16
Kempsville 56, Princess Anne 0
King’s Fork High School 27, Wise, Md. 19
Lake Braddock 34, James Madison 31
Landstown 34, Tallwood 0
Lebanon 42, Patrick Henry 14
Lee High 28, Thomas Walker 22
Louisa 36, Courtland 0
Magna Vista 38, Martinsville 0
Manchester 25, Glen Allen 22
Midlothian 21, Douglas Freeman 3
Millbrook 26, Heritage 15
Nansemond-Suffolk 22, Atlantic Shores Christian 20
Narrows 28, Holston 14
Nelson County 33, Stonewall Jackson 20
Norfolk Academy 42, Hampton Roads 6
North Stafford 49, Osbourn 13
Northside 27, Cave Spring 0
Oakton 55, Justice 15
Ocean Lakes 43, First Colonial 0
Patrick Henry 13, E.C. Glass 10
Powhatan 38, Richmond Arts 8
Pulaski County 26, Tazewell 6
Ridgeview 42, Honaker 0
Riverbend 29, Forest Park 0
Riverside 27, Broad Run 16
Rural Retreat 40, Eastern Montgomery 8
Rye Cove 61, Grundy 14
South County 44, Hayfield 6
Spotsylvania 20, Massaponax 16
Stafford 56, Unity Reed 0
Stuarts Draft 26, Luray 20
Surry County 35, Lancaster 22
Sussex Central 28, Lakeland 7
Tabb 37, Bruton 0
Tunstall 43, Chatham 6
Turner Ashby 44, Rockbridge County 6
Twin Springs 61, Unaka, Tenn. 12
Union 62, Daniel Boone, Tenn. 6
Virginia 35, John Battle 0
Western Albemarle 38, Madison County 0
Western Branch 63, Catholic 0
William Byrd 65, Hidden Valley 3
William Fleming 49, Albemarle 0
Wilson Memorial 28, Spotswood 0
Windsor 47, Prince Edward County 0
Woodbridge 55, Gainesville 14
Woodgrove 70, John Champe 49
Woodside 42, Grassfield 19
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
