PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 28, Christiansburg 9

Alleghany 27, Brookville 26

Altavista 29, Riverheads 25

Annandale 42, Freedom-Woodbridge 6

Appomattox 16, Rustburg 14

Auburn 55, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 32

Battlefield 35, Mountain View 7

Bayside 27, Frank Cox 13

Benedictine 38, Matoaca 0

Blacksburg 36, James River 26

Briar Woods 27, Brentsville 20

Bridgeport, W.Va. 33, Heritage (Lynchburg) 14

Broadway 28, Strasburg 20

Buckingham County 22, Fluvanna 20

Buffalo Gap 50, Bath County 0

C. G. Woodson 32, Edison 0

Central Wise 19, Marion 7

Chantilly 21, West Springfield 17

Chilhowie 35, J.I. Burton 7

Colgan 41, Brooke Point 34

Colonial Forge 32, Patriot 7

Cornelius Hough, N.C. 17, Highland Springs 14

Craig County 56, Bland County 0

Culpeper 15, Eastern View 14, OT

Deep Run 21, Atlee 17

Dinwiddie 55, Granby 6

Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 28, Gate City 20

Eastside 47, Hurley 0

Essex 54, Brunswick 0

Fort Defiance 33, Clarke County 14

Franklin County 31, Salem 21

GW-Danville 28, Amherst County 14

George Wythe 48, Fort Chiswell 10

Giles 34, Radford 21

Glenvar 56, Liberty 0

Graham def. Galax, forfeit

Grayson County 28, Carroll County 14

Green Run 55, Kellam 3

Gretna 48, Bassett 41

Halifax County 29, Dan River 17

Hampton 40, Lake Taylor 34

Hopewell 16, Mecklenburg County 14

James Monroe 35, Charlottesville 0

James River 14, Cosby 9

James Wood 57, Dominion 6

Jefferson Forest 40, Staunton River 7

John Handley 46, Liberty 16

Kempsville 56, Princess Anne 0

King’s Fork High School 27, Wise, Md. 19

Lake Braddock 34, James Madison 31

Landstown 34, Tallwood 0

Lebanon 42, Patrick Henry 14

Lee High 28, Thomas Walker 22

Louisa 36, Courtland 0

Magna Vista 38, Martinsville 0

Manchester 25, Glen Allen 22

Midlothian 21, Douglas Freeman 3

Millbrook 26, Heritage 15

Nansemond-Suffolk 22, Atlantic Shores Christian 20

Narrows 28, Holston 14

Nelson County 33, Stonewall Jackson 20

Norfolk Academy 42, Hampton Roads 6

North Stafford 49, Osbourn 13

Northside 27, Cave Spring 0

Oakton 55, Justice 15

Ocean Lakes 43, First Colonial 0

Patrick Henry 13, E.C. Glass 10

Powhatan 38, Richmond Arts 8

Pulaski County 26, Tazewell 6

Ridgeview 42, Honaker 0

Riverbend 29, Forest Park 0

Riverside 27, Broad Run 16

Rural Retreat 40, Eastern Montgomery 8

Rye Cove 61, Grundy 14

South County 44, Hayfield 6

Spotsylvania 20, Massaponax 16

Stafford 56, Unity Reed 0

Stuarts Draft 26, Luray 20

Surry County 35, Lancaster 22

Sussex Central 28, Lakeland 7

Tabb 37, Bruton 0

Tunstall 43, Chatham 6

Turner Ashby 44, Rockbridge County 6

Twin Springs 61, Unaka, Tenn. 12

Union 62, Daniel Boone, Tenn. 6

Virginia 35, John Battle 0

Western Albemarle 38, Madison County 0

Western Branch 63, Catholic 0

William Byrd 65, Hidden Valley 3

William Fleming 49, Albemarle 0

Wilson Memorial 28, Spotswood 0

Windsor 47, Prince Edward County 0

Woodbridge 55, Gainesville 14

Woodgrove 70, John Champe 49

Woodside 42, Grassfield 19

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

