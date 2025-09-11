Live Radio
Frequency Electronics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

September 11, 2025, 4:11 PM

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) — MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) — Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) on Thursday reported earnings of $634,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Mitchel Field, New York-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share.

The maker of precision timing products posted revenue of $13.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FEIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FEIM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

