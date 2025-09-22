Firefly Aerospace: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY) on Monday reported a loss of…

CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY) on Monday reported a loss of $63.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cedar Park, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $5.78. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.30 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The space and defense technology company posted revenue of $15.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.2 million.

Firefly Aerospace expects full-year revenue in the range of $133 million to $145 million.

