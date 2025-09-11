Farmer Brothers: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Farmer Brothers Co. (FARM) on Thursday reported a loss of…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Farmer Brothers Co. (FARM) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The coffee and tea company posted revenue of $85.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $14.5 million, or 68 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $342.3 million.

