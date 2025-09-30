Fall Allergies: Your Guide to Relief and Prevention

Fall allergies inflict symptoms that can make you feel annoyed and miserable. Fall allergy season ranges from mid-August until the…

Fall allergies inflict symptoms that can make you feel annoyed and miserable. Fall allergy season ranges from mid-August until the first frost, says Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist and immunologist based in New York City and a spokesperson for the nonprofit Allergy and Asthma Network.

Nationwide, about 50 million people in the U.S. are affected by allergies annually, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Read on to learn about symptoms, prevention and relief of fall allergies.

Fall Allergy Symptoms

Fall allergies can cause a wide range of symptoms, varying in severity from annoying to debilitating. Common symptoms include:

— Coughing

— Sneezing

— Runny nose

— Scratchy throat

— Postnasal drip

— Sinus pressure

— Itchy eyes

— Itchy skin

— Nasal congestion

— Diminished sense of smell or taste

— Fatigue and poor sleep

— Ear popping and clicking (due to eustachian tube issues)

In severe cases, allergies can even be fatal, especially for individuals with asthma, who are particularly vulnerable to serious reactions. Examples of more serious symptoms include:

— Swelling of the lips, mouth or throat

— Breathing trouble or shortness of breath

— Asthma attacks

Top Fall Allergy Triggers

While spring allergies are typically caused by tree pollen, fall allergies are largely driven by weeds and mold. Here are the main culprits:

1. Pollen, especially ragweed

Pollen is a common allergen, with 81% of allergy sufferers reporting sensitivity to it. Ragweed pollen is a major contributor to fall allergies, impacting an estimated 23 million Americans. A single ragweed plant, native to the central and eastern U.S., can release up to a billion grains of pollen that can travel for hundreds of miles, exacerbating respiratory symptoms.

Ragweed season typically kicks into high gear by mid-August and can persist until the first hard frost, which helps kill the pollen-producing plants, says Dr. Martha White, an allergist and former director of research for the Institute for Asthma and Allergy, a private practice with offices in Maryland, Virginia and Florida.

Some experts believe that climate change may be lengthening the annual ragweed allergy season.

Other weed pollens like pigweed, dock, sorrel and lamb’s quarters also emerge in September. Unfortunately, no region in the country is truly “pollen-free.”

2. Mold

Mold and fungi allergens are diverse, with spores dispersing almost everywhere.

Dr. Mary C. Tobin, an allergist-immunologist at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, highlights mold as a significant cause of fall allergy symptoms, particularly in cooler regions. Mold often thrives in damp areas of homes or under piles of fallen leaves, making it a concern as temperatures drop.

3. Dust mites and pet dander

As people spend more time indoors during the fall, exposure to dust mites and pet dander increases, leading to flare-ups.

Dust mites concentrate in areas with dead skin flakes and high humidity, such as bedrooms, carpets and bathroom rugs. Pet dander, composed of tiny flecks of skin shed by animals, along with proteins in their saliva, urine and feces, can also trigger allergic reactions. Both mold and dust mites are considered perennial allergens, posing problems year-round.

Strategies for Fall Allergy Relief

Experts recommend proactive measures to manage fall allergy symptoms, often suggesting you start preparing before the season begins.

Start medications earlyTo maximize their effect, begin taking prescribed or over-the-counter (OTC) medications two weeks before ragweed season starts (typically mid-August).

“For nasal steroids to have maximum effect, you should start taking them two weeks before the start of ragweed season,” says Dr. Baiju Malde, an allergist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

OTC allergy relief

— Nasal steroids: Flonase (fluticasone), Sensimist (fluticasone), Nasacort (triamcinolone), Nasonex (mometasone) and Rhinocort (budesonide) are common OTC options.

— Oral antihistamines: Claritin (loratadine), Zyrtec (cetirizine), Allegra (fexofenadine) and Xyzal (levocetirizine) can help manage symptoms.

— Allergy eye drops: For itchy eyes, try OTC options like Zaditor (ketotifen), Pataday (olopatadine) and Naphcon-A (naphazoline HCL)

Prescription allergy relief

— Allergy shots (immunotherapy): This treatment can reduce sensitivity to allergens, lessen the severity of asthma attacks, and may even prevent seasonal allergies from progressing to asthma in some children. Immunotherapy is often covered by health insurance.

— Sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT): For adults, sublingual immunotherapy offers an injection-free alternative. A daily dissolvable pill placed under the tongue can help build tolerance to ragweed. Doctors typically recommend taking the pill daily for three to five years, starting 12 weeks before ragweed season.

Lifestyle adjustments

— Shower before bed: Washing off pollen from your body, face, and hair before sleep prevents it from transferring to your pillow and bed, reducing overnight exposure.

— Keep windows closed at home and in the car: It may feel good to catch a breeze from outside, but the pollen you’re allowing to enter your home or car can make your allergy symptoms worse.

— Check pollen counts in your area: Avoid being outdoors on days when counts are high. The American Academy of Asthma, Allergy and Immunology offers an online tool that provides pollen counts in various locations across the country.

— Use a HEPA filter: Whether as part of your HVAC system or a standalone filter, a HEPA filter can remove pollen, mold and other particles from the air.

— Wear a mask when you rake leaves: This will prevent you from breathing in mold spores.

