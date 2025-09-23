How to Complete the CSS Profile

The CSS Profile, administered and maintained by the College Board, the same group that develops the SAT, opens the door…

The CSS Profile, administered and maintained by the College Board, the same group that develops the SAT, opens the door to nonfederal scholarships and other kinds of institutional aid that can make a big difference when it’s time to pay for college.

The schools that require the application are mostly private colleges or other institutions that have large endowments, experts say. Some colleges, like Furman University in South Carolina, started using the CSS Profile when significant changes — that ultimately created delays and challenges for families — were made to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

“We implemented the CSS Profile as an alternative for families to be able to submit that financial information and be able to get financial aid estimates on time,” says Emily Schuck, Furman’s vice president for enrollment management. “We’ve continued with that process because we believe that it provides a clearer picture into the student and family’s particular financial situation than the FAFSA does.”

For some families, completing the CSS Profile results in institutional scholarships and a lower net price, which refers to what the student actually pays to go to a particular college. But for others, submitting the application may not have an impact. Experts suggest families use a net price calculator, a tool that takes potential financial aid into account to determine a rough estimate of the total cost of attendance.

Here’s what families should know about filling out the CSS Profile.

[Read: College ‘Sticker Prices’: What to Know]

Schools That Use the CSS Profile

More than 300 colleges, universities and scholarship organizations use the CSS Profile. While many are private institutions, some are public schools.

Here are some examples of colleges that accept or require the CSS Profile for the 2026-2027 school year:

— American University (DC)

— Brandeis University (MA)

— Duke University (NC)

— Macalester College (MN)

— Middlebury College (VT)

— University of Michigan

— University of Southern California

— Worcester Polytechnic Institute (MA)

See a list of all schools using the CSS Profile here.

Does the CSS Profile Have a Fee?

The CSS Profile requires families to pay $25 for initial applications and $16 per each additional report. But families and noncustodial parents with adjusted gross incomes up to $100,000 can fill it out for free.

According to the College Board, 40% of students submit the application for free, including 77% of undocumented and DACA students and 85% of first-generation students.

Waivers are also available to those who received an SAT fee waiver or who are orphans or wards of the court under 24 years old. These requirements apply only to domestic undergraduates.

How to Complete the CSS Profile

Follow the steps below if you’re applying to a college that requires the CSS Profile or are interested in schools that use the form.

Make a College Board Account

Students who have taken the SAT, PSAT or AP exams may already have a College Board account, which can be used to complete the CSS Profile. Sign in or create a profile on the College Board’s website.

[Read: 19 Questions College Financial Aid Officers Wish Parents Would Ask]

Gather Necessary Documentation

The CSS Profile requires tax documents from the same year as the FAFSA, which is required for students interested in receiving federal financial aid. Students who have already completed the FAFSA can use much of the same documentation for the CSS Profile.

On both forms, families report their income from two years prior to the year a student plans to attend college. A family completing the form for the 2026-2027 academic year, for instance, will use the 2024 federal tax return.

But families should expect to need additional documents. These include their W-2 forms and other records of current-year income, records of untaxed income and benefits, assets and bank statements, according to the College Board.

Select Colleges

Students can specify which colleges they want to receive their CSS Profile. There is no limit to the number of schools a student can apply to, even under a fee waiver, experts say.

Complete and Submit the Application

Students should complete the CSS Profile every year they want institutional financial aid.

“There’s over ?200 questions on the CSS Profile, so it’s definitely longer than the FAFSA,” Schuck says. “You want to make sure that you have the documentation and the time to complete that. … You can save and come back in. But I have found that with students and families, they like to just get it done” all at once.

Over the last few years, the College Board has rolled out a lighter version of the CSS Profile for some colleges to opt into. Colleges can allow either all students or only students who meet certain criteria to complete the application, says Adam Miller, vice president for admission and financial aid at Whitman College in Washington.

When filling out the application, students “list the colleges they’re considering, and that’s going to determine which questions they end up needing to complete,” he says. “It might look a little different from student to student just based on where they’re applying and what their personal financial circumstances are.”

Check Back

There may be more instructions after the CSS Profile is submitted. Students should refer to the College Board’s dashboard for action items and to see a payment receipt. After the form is submitted, students can still add colleges where they would like their profile to be sent, though they will be charged for each additional school.

If a student notices a mistake after submission, one correction per academic year can be made through the “Correct Your CSS Profile” section on their dashboard. Beyond that, students have to contact recipient schools directly.

The CSS Profile vs. the FAFSA

The CSS Profile is different from the FAFSA and allows institutions to ask financial questions not on the FAFSA. For instance, there are questions about a family’s medical expenses.

The Profile “collects more detailed financial information than the FAFSA,” Leslie Middleton, assistant vice president for financial aid at DePauw University in Indiana, wrote in an email. “Colleges that use the CSS Profile want a fuller picture of the family’s financial situation when determining how to award their own need-based funds.”

[Read: How Undocumented Students Can Get College Financial Aid]

Compared to the FAFSA, the CSS Profile “has a lot more room for folks to explain special financial circumstances that they are facing,” Miller says. “There’s a couple open response areas where folks can type in narrative to share some additional context about their finances.”

Experts say those are good places for families to describe anything not apparent on their tax forms or in any other questions, such as job loss, the costs of caring for an elderly family member or other financial hardships.

Beyond providing details of a special circumstance, families can also appeal for more aid by contacting a college’s financial aid office.

When Is the CSS Profile Deadline?

Each institution has a different CSS Profile, so deadlines vary. They often align with admissions deadlines, experts say, but students should check with their college to ensure they submit the form on time.

The CSS Profile opens Oct. 1 each year, typically the same day as the FAFSA although the last two FAFSA cycles had a delayed December release.?

“I think a lot of times, particularly at this time of year, we absolutely focus on getting those admissions applications done,” Schuck says. “But financial aid is a critical part of the college search process for many students. The first question is, ‘Did I get in?’ The next question is, ‘How much is it going to cost?’ So making sure (they) have both of those documents — the application and the financial aid form — done is going to really be important in showing students the full picture of what their college choice looks like.”

Trying to fund your education? Get tips and more in the U.S. News Paying for College center.

More from U.S. News

See the Average College Tuition in 2025-2026

‘No-Loan’ Colleges: What to Know

Strategies to Bridge the Gap Between Financial Aid and College Costs

How to Complete the CSS Profile originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 09/24/25: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.