EGain: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — EGain Corp. (EGAN) on Thursday reported net income of $30.9 million in…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — EGain Corp. (EGAN) on Thursday reported net income of $30.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 9 cents per share.

The maker of customer engagement software posted revenue of $23.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.3 million, or $1.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $88.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, eGain expects its per-share earnings to range from 11 cents to 14 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $23 million to $23.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.

EGain expects full-year earnings in the range of 30 cents to 36 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $90.5 million to $92 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGAN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.