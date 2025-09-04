Duluth Holdings: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.3…

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mount Horeb, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 3 cents per share.

The clothing and tools supplier posted revenue of $131.7 million in the period.

