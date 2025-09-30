Does Using Medicaid Affect Quality of Care in Long-Term Care Facilities?

The idea of moving to a long-term care facility can be stressful for any number of reasons, but a significant…

The idea of moving to a long-term care facility can be stressful for any number of reasons, but a significant source of anxiety is often figuring out how to pay for it.

Many people searching for a financial solution often turn to Medicaid, a form of public health insurance for low-income individuals and households. This adds a new layer of apprehension, as you may wonder: Do Medicaid beneficiaries receive subpar health care?

There’s no reason that they should, of course, but there is that perception. And unfortunately, the perception isn’t completely off the mark. That doesn’t mean you or your loved one shouldn’t use Medicaid if you’re eligible. It will, after all, cover virtually everything, including room and board, skilled nursing care, personal hygiene supplies and medications.

However, there are three significant reasons why having Medicaid coverage can result in a health care experience that may be lacking compared to other payment methods.

3 Ways Medicaid Coverage May Lower Quality for Long-Term Care

— Severe funding and staffing cuts

— Limited beds, health resources and availability

— Lack of standardization

Severe Funding and Staffing Cuts

On July 4, 2025, President Donald Trump signed into law a tax and spending package nicknamed the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” This law includes approximately $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts over the coming decade, primarily through work requirements and restrictions on how states can finance their Medicaid programs via provider taxes. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that these cuts would significantly reduce federal spending and shift more of the financial burden onto states, potentially limiting access to Medicaid.

According to the nonprofit KFF, these cuts could result in more than 10 million Americans losing Medicaid coverage, effectively reducing their ability to pay for health care through the program. About half of those people are likely to be younger Americans on Medicaid, says Tony Kiszewski, a professor of natural and applied sciences at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts, who has conducted extensive research on global health.

And these cuts will affect a wide range of nursing home residents, not just those on Medicaid. For example, Kiszewski says that the bill prohibits the federal government from enforcing minimum staffing level requirements for nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

“Many facilities are already experiencing staffing shortages, so this may further depress their ability to maintain adequate staffing levels,” Kiszewski explains.

After all, if a nursing home is allowed to have a smaller staff in order to save money, management may feel that they have no choice but to hire fewer employees, which could result in worse or less attentive care for the patients.

Kiszewski says that some nursing homes may have to shut down because the bill limits provider taxes, which increases Medicaid payments to health care providers, including hospitals, nursing homes and long-term care facilities, and allows them to reinvest the money into improving the quality of care they provide. If revenue from provider taxes is cut, some long-term care facilities could close their doors, “particularly those that are most dependent on Medicaid for their funding,” Kiszewski says.

That could become a crisis for many families. While 80% to 90% of nursing homes accept Medicaid, according to the American Council on Aging, nursing homes often have a finite number of what are referred to as “Medicaid beds.”

So, if a nursing home shuts down, and you need to choose another community, you may not easily find one with available Medicaid beds.

Some of the worst-case scenarios, however, may not come to pass. There has been speculation that Congress may be able to modify some of the new laws governing Medicaid before the sharpest cuts are enacted.

Limited Beds, Health Resources and Availability

Current events aside, if a loved one’s health care is being paid for by Medicaid, it’s possible that you could feel that they’re being shortchanged. But that’s not because of the staff’s biases toward Medicaid patients, says Kimberly Posey, director of graduate nursing and an associate professor of professional practice at Texas Christian University’s Harris College of Nursing and Health Sciences. Posey also spent 15 years working at medical groups, in which she often worked with nursing home residents on Medicaid.

“As a gerontological nurse practitioner, I have seen firsthand how committed many long-term care facilities are to providing high-quality, compassionate care,” she says.

The problem, Posey adds, is that Medicaid offers long-term care facilities far less money than private payers or Medicare, which doesn’t cover expenses such as room and board in a nursing home but will pay the residents’ medical care while they reside there.

According to the American Council on Aging, private insurance or families who pay out of pocket end up paying the facility 30% more — on average, $285 a day — compared to the $199 received, on average, for a Medicaid beneficiary. So if your loved one is in a facility with a lot of Medicaid beds, that facility is receiving significantly less money to care for its residents than one that doesn’t accept Medicaid.

“This chronic underfunding can lead to reduced staffing, particularly in for-profit or privately owned facilities where labor costs are the largest budget item,” Posey says, adding, “Lower staffing levels, especially among skilled nurses, are closely associated with worse health outcomes.”

Kristen Schorpp Rapp, associate professor of sociology and public health at Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia, agrees that health care workers don’t discriminate or choose to provide poorer quality care to those on Medicaid, and she shares similar thoughts on the underfunding issue.

“Facilities that serve more Medicaid patients receive lower reimbursement rates and therefore have fewer dollars to put toward staffing, equipment and other resources necessary to provide high-quality care,” Rapp explains.

She says that facilities can try to attract wealthier patients to help bring in more money, but if a nursing home is in an area where people simply don’t have a lot of income, they will naturally be taking care of a lot of Medicaid patients.

“These facilities only have so much control over the patients they serve,” Rapp notes, adding that facilities also need to try and pay as much as possible to their employees to keep and attract staff and stay competitive.

So, if you use Medicaid to pay for your health care, you may indirectly be getting subpar treatment. On the other hand, if you live in an affluent area where Medicaid is something of a rarity, but you or your family member is in a Medicaid bed, you likely have nothing to worry about.

Rapp reassures people that if their parent or loved one lives in a facility with a lot of Medicaid patients, “this doesn’t necessarily mean that it isn’t good care. It’s just that the care may not be as good compared to higher-resourced facilities.”

Lack of Standardization

Medicaid, an insurance program administered by the federal government and each state, has been a form of health insurance for low-income individuals and families since its inception in 1965. Because all 50 states administer and operate the program in partnership with the federal government, Medicaid in New York is naturally going to look different than Medicaid in New Mexico. Even if every state does a pretty good job with Medicaid, it’s inevitable that some states will manage the insurance more effectively than others.

Rapp says that some states fall short of others in insurance audits.

“Basically, auditors are third-party oversight bodies that ensure health care facilities comply with standards set by existing laws and regulations, including service delivery, patient privacy and billing,” Rapp explains.

You want oversight, she adds. That’s how you get the best quality care.

“However, unlike Medicare, which is standardized and audited at the federal level, Medicaid is regulated by the states, which means that each state’s Medicaid program determines its own specific audits and target areas,” Rapp notes.

The quality of the oversight also depends on the state in which the assisted living community or nursing home is located.

“If a facility has a high percentage of Medicaid patients and the state Medicaid program does not have strenuous regulations or audits, that facility is more likely to get away with lower quality,” Rapp explains.

What to Do If You Feel Your Long-Term Care Facility Should Be Doing More

If you feel that your community is understaffed or simply not meeting your needs, you can always research alternative low-income senior living facilities. That’s not the answer anyone wants to hear, of course, and it won’t fix the larger problem of getting better senior care for Medicaid recipients.

“However, as long as our government continues to cut Medicaid funding, the quality of care in long-term care facilities that serve a large Medicaid population is expected to worsen because the resources just aren’t there,” Rapp says. “The best we can all do is advocate for increased government support of Medicaid at both the state and federal levels to ensure that people receive the quality care they need.”

In other words, don’t just consult your parents’ caregivers. You may want to contact your congressional representative too.

