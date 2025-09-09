Does Medicare Cover the Shingles Vaccine?

If you’ve ever had chickenpox in your childhood, chances are you’re likely to develop shingles in the future. While people…

If you’ve ever had chickenpox in your childhood, chances are you’re likely to develop shingles in the future.

While people might assume that shingles — a painful, blistering rash — only affects older adults, 1 in 3 adults who have had chickenpox are susceptible to it.

Here’s what you need to know about shingles and the vaccine.

What Is Shingles?

Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is a viral infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which is the same virus that causes chickenpox.

When a person of any age gets the varicella-zoster virus, some of the virus remains dormant in central nerve cells. When the immune system is challenged by stress, the virus can reactivate as shingles.

Most commonly, shingles causes a painful rash that may appear as blisters across the stomach area. Sometimes, the shingles rash occurs around the eye, neck or face. Some shingles patients report feeling sheer misery.

Shingles Vaccination

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends Shingrix, a recombinant zoster vaccine.

While there is no cure for shingles, the Food and Drug Administration-approved Shingrix shingles vaccine can significantly prevent a shingles outbreak and a painful complication, called postherpetic neuralgia.

“The chance of getting shingles increases with age, which is why shingles vaccination is recommended for all healthy adults 50 years and older,” says Dr. Robert H. Hopkins Jr., medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases in Bethesda, Maryland. “There is also an increased risk for shingles in those with immune suppression, which is why shingles vaccine is also recommended for adults ages 19 years and older who have weakened immune systems because of disease or therapy.”

Studies show the vaccine is more than 90% effective at preventing shingles and its complications, including postherpetic neuralgia, across all age groups, including older adults.

Does Medicare Pay for the Shingles Vaccine?

Medicare Part D covers the shingles vaccine with no out-of-pocket costs. Under most private health insurance plans, the vaccine is covered without any costs to members.

If you don’t have Medicare prescription drug coverage or don’t yet qualify for Medicare, the full price for two doses of the Shingrix vaccine is is $431.02, according to its manufacturer, GSK. But if you’re in a situation where you believe you will need to pay that price, you can probably find a way to spend less than that. Even GSK says on its website that, “the list price is not the price most people usually pay.”

Does Medicare Advantage Pay for the Shingles Vaccine?

Medicare Advantage plans typically cover the shingles vaccine without any out-of-pocket costs to individual members. Medicare Advantage plans vary from state to state on specific coverage benefits, so check your plan’s policies before signing up for a shingles shot.

In addition, most pharmacies will be able to tell you whether your shingles shot is covered under your Medicare Advantage plan.

Shingles Vaccine Side Effects

Common side effects of the vaccine include:

— Redness

— Pain

— Swelling

— Warmth or itching at the injection site

“Individuals may have side effects with the first, the second, both doses or neither dose,” Hopkins says. “There are no known risk factors that predict a higher likelihood of side effects.”

What Age Do I Need the Shingles Vaccine?

Adults 50 years and older should get the Shingrix vaccine to prevent shingles and complications from the disease. The vaccine requires two doses given two to six months apart.

If you have a weakened immune system, the CDC recommends that adults 19 years and older get the shingles vaccine because they have a higher risk of getting shingles and related complications.

Do I Really Need a Shingles Vaccine?

About 1 in 3 people in the U.S. will develop shingles during their lifetime. The herpes zoster virus stays inactive in the body for life and can reactivate years — or even decades — later, causing shingles. About 99% of U.S. adults (who were born before 1980) have had chickenpox and are, therefore, at risk for shingles. The chickenpox vaccine has been around since 1995.

“The likelihood of developing shingles increases with age,” Hopkins says. “Unvaccinated adults who live to age 80 years have about a 50% chance of developing shingles at some point during their life.”

Individuals should get the shingles vaccine even if in the past they have:

— Had the shingles virus

— Received the varicella (chickenpox) vaccine

Where Can I Get the Shingles Vaccine?

The shingles vaccine is available in most neighborhood pharmacies and doctor’s offices. You do not need a prescription from your doctor to receive the vaccine from a pharmacist. You can sign up for an appointment online or at the pharmacy in person.

More than 95% of Medicare Part D enrollees receive the shingles vaccine at pharmacies. Most doctors’ offices cannot bill for vaccinations for Part D enrollees. If you’d like to receive the vaccine at your doctor’s office, ask them if they’re able to bill Part D before you’re vaccinated.

How Long Does the Shingles Vaccine Last?

The Shingrix vaccine is given in two doses, typically two to six months apart, but on average at about three months between doses.

“Based on the available data, the vaccine lasts very long, and there is no requirement for a booster shot 10 or 15 years later,” says Dr. Luis Ostrosky, chief of infectious diseases at UTHealth and Memorial Hermann Healthcare System in Houston. “The second dose maintains the efficacy long term.”

How Long After the Shingles Vaccine Are You Contagious?

The shingles vaccine works by reinforcing the immune system to control the latent virus in the body, preventing flare-ups. The shingles vaccine does not contain a live virus.

Contrary to popular belief, individuals are not contagious before a flare-up, but rather have a latent virus that may reactivate. Protection from the vaccine builds up over a couple of weeks after the first dose, with full protection achieved after the second dose.

Can You Still Get Shingles After the Vaccine?

Yes, it is possible, but the risk is very small. In clinical studies, the latest vaccine has been demonstrated to be highly protective — more than 90% reduction in risk for at least five years after completion of the two-dose vaccine regimen. In fact, CDC research suggests that if you’re between the ages of 50 and 69, with a healthy immune system, the Shingrix vaccine is 97% effective. If you’re 70 or older with a healthy immune system, it’s 91% effective.

Based on available data, the vaccine lasts for a long time, and there is no requirement of a booster.

Is Shingles Contagious?

No, shingles is not contagious. It’s not possible to “catch” shingles from an individual who has shingles, but it is possible to get chickenpox from someone who has shingles if you:

— Have direct contact with fluid from a shingles rash

— Are immunocompromised

— Never had chickenpox

— Never got vaccinated against chickenpox

How Long Does Shingles Last?

The shingles rash can last two to four weeks. However, shingles can cause nerve pain that can last for months or even years. Even after the rash is gone, some may experience a condition called postherpetic neuralgia, which can cause intense pain where the rash was. The pain can be very difficult to treat, especially in older adults.

Most people who develop shingles only have it one time during their life. However, you can have shingles more than once.

Covering the shingles rash can lower the risk of spreading the virus to others. People with shingles cannot spread the virus before the blisters appear or after the rash scabs over.

Update 09/10/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.