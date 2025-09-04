DocuSign: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $63…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $63 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The provider of electronic signature technology posted revenue of $800.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $779 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, DocuSign said it expects revenue in the range of $804 million to $808 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.19 billion to $3.2 billion.

