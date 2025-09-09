Designer Brands: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) on Tuesday reported net income of $10.8 million…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) on Tuesday reported net income of $10.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, came to 34 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $739.8 million in the period.

