Descartes Systems: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit…

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $38 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 43 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The logistics provider posted revenue of $179.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $177.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DSGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DSGX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.