In her late 60s, your mom goes to the hospital for a urinary tract infection. Within hours, she’s confused and agitated, insisting she’s at home and not in a hospital bed. Medical professionals call this delirium, which is an abrupt and often reversible altered mental state. A decade later, your mom, now in her 70s, begins slowly misplacing her keys, repeating questions and socially withdrawing from conversations. This is dementia, a gradual and irreversible decline in memory and cognition.

On the surface, both conditions look like confusion. But one is a medical emergency and the other is part of a long, ongoing care journey.

Read on to learn more about dementia vs. delirium, including their similarities and differences and what to do if your loved one shows signs of confusion.

Recognizing the Differences: Delirium vs. Dementia in Older Adults

To understand the difference between dementia and delirium, remember that delirium is acute and dementia is chronic.

Dementia is a slow, gradual decline in cognitive abilities. This includes memory, language and judgment, and the decline unfolds over months and years, says Dr. Seetha Bhagavatula, a board-certified geriatrician and internal medicine physician based out of the Washington D.C.-Baltimore area. She is also a physician at Remo Health, a virtual care platform delivering comprehensive support to individuals living with dementia and their caregivers.

“Delirium, on the other hand, is an abrupt and sudden change in a person’s behavior that often presents itself as a state of confusion that appears rapidly, often within just hours or days,” she explains.

Types of delirium

There are three major types of delirium:

— Hyperactive delirium. This is the most commonly recognized type. This form of delirium involves heightened arousal and increased confusion.

— Hypoactive delirium. This is characterized by lethargy and sleepiness. Both hyperactive and hypoactive types include inattention and fluctuating symptoms.

— Mixed delirium. This type of delirium combines both hyperactive and hypoactive delirium and shifts between them. The shift between these two states can happen over the course of a single day or from one day to the next. For instance, a patient might be agitated and restless in the morning but become withdrawn and lethargic by the evening.

Types of dementia

There are several types of dementia, and each of them includes difficulty with memory, cognition and reasoning.

The most common types of dementia include:

— Alzheimer’s disease, which accounts for about 70% of dementia cases, according to the World Health Organization. It is caused by a buildup of abnormal proteins in the brain and over time causes problems with memory and language.

— Vascular dementia, which accounts for at least 17% of dementia cases, Alzheimer’s Disease International reports. It is caused by reduced blood flow to the brain, such as from a stroke or another vascular condition. Vascular dementia causes difficulty with planning or thinking through complex tasks and worsens in a stepwise manner. Many people also experience weakness or paralysis on one side.

— Lewy body dementia, which accounts for at least 10% of dementia cases and is caused by abnormal protein deposits in the brain, the Lewy Body Resource Center notes. It causes sleep disturbances, Parkinson’s-like movement difficulties and fluctuating cognition.

Although dementia and delirium may appear similar at first glance, they have several key differences.

Characteristic Delirium Dementia Onset Sudden; hours to days Gradual; months to years Symptoms Confusion, disorientation, hallucinations, fluctuating attention Memory loss, difficulty with problem-solving, difficulty with language and conversation, personality changes, social withdrawal Progression Fluctuates Steady and progressive decline Causes Underlying medical causes, such as medications, infection or dehydration Neurodegenerative diseases, buildup of harmful proteins in the brain, brain injuries and heart disease, among other causes Treatment Treat the underlying cause Treat the symptoms Prevention Prevent infections, monitor medications and chronic conditions Manage chronic conditions, stay physically and mentally active, improve cardiovascular health

Symptoms and Causes of Delirium vs. Dementia

Cognitive impairment may also look similar between delirium and dementia, but there are variations between the two in terms of timing and symptoms. Delirium symptoms include:

— Rapid onset of confusion

— Fluctuating attention and alertness

— Restlessness or drowsiness, depending on the delirium type

— Hallucinations

— Sleep-wake disturbances

Dementia symptoms include:

— Slowly progressing disorientation or confusion over months or years

— Gradual memory loss

— Difficulty with language and following conversations

— Impaired judgment and problem-solving

— Irritability

— Depression

— Social withdrawal

— Gradual decline in being able to care for oneself (such as with activities of daily living)

Bhagavatula says overlapping symptoms between dementia and delirium include:

— Trouble with short-term memory. In delirium, this stems from an acute attention problem, whereas in dementia, it is caused by progressive memory loss.

— Behavioral issues

— Agitation and restlessness

— Mood swings

— Disorganized speech or trouble finding words

— Sundowning. This is a pattern of worsening confusion in the late afternoon and evening, and it is not exclusive to dementia and can be a prominent feature of delirium.

Fluctuating vs. progressive changes

One of the biggest differences between delirium and dementia is that, as mentioned above, delirium fluctuates and changes rapidly and dementia advances gradually.

Let’s return to the above example of your mom in her 60s with an acute infection vs. her behavior in her 70s with progressing dementia. With delirium, the changes are rapid, progressing nearly each hour. With dementia, shifts will be more gradual, making it clear when you step back and look at it by year.

This chart is an example of one of many potential courses for delirium and dementia.

Delirium changes hour by hour Dementia changes year over year Hour 1: Alert and oriented but complaining of pain Year 1: Subtle memory loss attributed to everyday life, such as misplacing keys or forgetting a word here and there Hour 3: Suddenly confused and agitated, asking the same questions repeatedly and fluctuating between being drowsy and restless Year 2: Difficulty with problem-solving and managing finances Hour 6: Unaware of where they are. Treatment has now started to affect the infection. Year 3: Trouble with language, getting lost in familiar places Hour 12: After treatment, some disorientation lingers, but clarity starts to return. Year 4: Personality changes, reliance on caregivers for daily activities

Causes of delirium

Delirium can have many triggers, and sometimes its causes overlap.

An easy mnemonic to remember potential causes is ‘PINCH ME.’

In the version below, ‘P’ has been expanded to include conditions that may also contribute to the development of delirium.

Mnemonic for Causes of Delirium Examples P: Pain or pathology Discomfort, detox, strokes, liver dysfunction, low oxygen levels, kidney failure, cancer, fever I: Infection Pneumonia, urinary tract infection N: Nutrition Electrolyte imbalance, vitamin deficiencies C: Constipation Bowel obstruction, reduced bowel motility H: Hydration Heat exhaustion, fluid loss from vomiting or diarrhea M: Medications Substance use, new medications, new supplements E: Environment Lack of sleep, long hospital stays, unfamiliar environments, restraints, restricted movement, sensory impairment

Causes of dementia

Depending on the underlying condition that leads to dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease, dementia has variable causes.

Some causes of dementia include:

— Neurodegeneration, or the gradual death of brain cells

— Buildup of harmful proteins in the brain

— Vascular problems, such as a stroke

— Traumatic brain injury

— Chronic infections

— Brain or structural changes

— Cardiovascular disease

— Genetic or hereditary factors

Risk Factors for Delirium and Dementia

One of the differences between dementia and delirium is their risk factors. There is some overlap, but each condition also has individual risk factors.

Delirium Risk Factors Dementia Risk Factors Overlapping Risk Factors — Family history — Genetics — Poor cardiovascular health — Sedentary lifestyle — Poor diet — Smoking — Change in environment — Sleep disruption — Multiple medications — Hospitalizations — Old age — Preexisting cognitive impairment — Traumatic brain injury

Underlying dementia also increases the risk of developing delirium.

“This is because a brain already weakened by dementia has a much smaller ‘cushion,’ or what doctors call ‘cognitive reserve.’ This means that when the person faces a new medical stressor, like an infection, a change in environment, a new medication or surgery, their brain is far more vulnerable and can easily be tipped into a state of delirium,” Bhagavatula says.

Anyone with dementia who goes to an emergency room or who is admitted to the hospital should be carefully monitored for the development of triggers that cause delirium, adds Dr. Peter Rabins, a Baltimore-based professor emeritus in the departments of psychiatry and medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He is also the coauthor of “The 36-Hour Day: A Family Guide to Caring for People Who Have Alzheimer Disease and Other Dementias.”

Rabins says that in the hospital, 30% to 60% of people over age 65 develop delirium. However, this risk decreases with carefully monitored medications, adequate electrolyte balance, walking, quiet evenings and good daytime light.

In addition, people who develop delirium should have a sitter with them in the hospital. Sitters should keep them oriented, explain their symptoms, engage in conversation, walk them around the unit and encourage them to eat and sleep, Rabins notes.

When to See a Doctor for Delirium vs. Dementia

One of the key differences between dementia and delirium is when to seek medical attention.

For delirium, your loved one should receive medical care if there is a sudden onset of confusion. This state requires prompt care in an urgent or emergency care setting. To help a provider with a medical evaluation, you can make note of the time the confusion began, as well as any exposure to the delirium causes that were discussed above.

For dementia, unless there is an acute decline, you can see a provider during a primary care or a geriatrician visit. It’s time to make an extra visit if there has been a noticeable decline in your loved one, especially if it’s impacting their ability to care for themselves. You can make note of how the symptoms have progressed, as well as any changes in mood, appetite or sleep you have noticed.

Providers use a few tools for delirium and dementia screenings:

Screening Tool Description Delirium Dementia Confusion Assessment Method (CAM) A four-step tool used to detect acute confusion, which can be administered quickly at the bedside ? ? 4AT A rapid, two-minute delirium screening tool ? ? Mini-Mental State Exam (MMSE) An 11-question cognitive test that measures memory, language and orientation ? ? Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) Tests for six domains of cognitive function and requires a trained clinician to administer it ? ? Orientation assessment A quick check done at bedside to check orientation across four points: person, place, time and situation ? ? Caregiver input Provides context of the cognitive baseline and any recent changes ? ?

“It is helpful for physicians to know if a person’s cognitive decline was progressive or rapid,” Bhagavatula says. “Caregivers can provide this information by describing a specific timeline of any changes they may have noticed. For instance, they can clarify if their loved one became disoriented over a two-hour span versus losing the ability to recall certain words or memories over the past six months.”

Treatment

Delirium is treated by identifying the cause of the condition and then treating that underlying reason, Rabins says.

“However, almost half the time, a specific cause can’t be identified, or multiple causes are found,” Rabins says.

Dementia is treated through comfort measures and by addressing the symptoms, such as treating sundowning with soft lighting and a bedtime routine. Medications can also help treat mood and cognition, but these do not reverse the underlying cause.

Frequently Asked Questions

