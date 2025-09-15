Dave & Buster’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings…

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $11.4 million.

The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The owner of Dave & Buster’s, a chain of restaurants and arcades posted revenue of $557.4 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $562 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLAY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.