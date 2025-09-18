Darden Restaurants: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $257.8…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $257.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.19. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.97 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants posted revenue of $3.04 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Darden Restaurants expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.50 to $10.70 per share.

