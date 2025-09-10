Daktronics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

September 10, 2025, 8:11 AM

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $16.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brookings, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of 33 cents.

The video display maker posted revenue of $219 million in the period.

